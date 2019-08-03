Lear (LEA) Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Has Raised Holding by $710,370; As Endologix (ELGX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Nea Management Company Has Lowered Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 838,241 shares traded or 30.23% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 169,962 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. Onopchenko John also bought $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Wednesday, April 3. 22,692 shares valued at $149,994 were bought by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3.

