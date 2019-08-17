Lear (LEA) Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $710,370; Marshall Wace Llp Cut Stake in Griffon (GFF) as Share Value Declined

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Griffon Corp (GFF) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 248,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.15% . The hedge fund held 103,336 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 351,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Griffon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 151,304 shares traded or 15.42% up from the average. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 5.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY JUNE 2018; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Emea Cmbs Notes Issued By Griffon Funding Limited; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR CORNELLCOOKSON PURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q EPS $2.11; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – DEAL FOR $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 21/05/2018 – Griffon Corp Receives Antitrust Clearance for CornellCookson Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: Purchase Price $180 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 495,041 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 3,228 shares. 5,635 are held by Com Bancorp. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Morgan Stanley owns 115,893 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 0.02% or 84,319 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 100 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 23,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 38,894 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd owns 4,569 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). M&T National Bank holds 0.01% or 7,720 shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,536 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Co invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Sageworth Company invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Lear Plunged In May – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lear Falls After Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowered Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adding Shares Of Lear To My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lear Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:LEA) 22% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 73,370 shares to 227,274 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 142,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,675 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold GFF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 1.65% more from 30.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 498 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 18,358 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 11,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). California Employees Retirement reported 50,699 shares. Huntington Bank owns 174 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0% or 23,698 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc has 278,083 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Blackrock Inc invested in 5.14 million shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 58,300 shares. Products Prtn Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 22,464 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 17,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Griffon to Participate at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Griffon Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Griffon: Not Time To Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles River La (NYSE:CRL) by 3,414 shares to 7,484 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 40,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Copel (NYSE:ELP).