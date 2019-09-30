Lear (LEA) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $495,257; Heitman Real Estate Securities Position in Douglas Emmett (DEI) Has Cut by $1.28 Million as Stock Declined

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 3,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 73,384 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, down from 76,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 183,371 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 32,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 679,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.06M, down from 711,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 684,886 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Douglas Emmett Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DEI); 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS STARTED PROCESS TO SELL 2.6-3.0 BLN EUROS IN BAD LOANS THIS YR; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS COMMERCIAL FUNDING INCREASING DESPITE THE FACT THAT ITS COST IS FALLING; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S GROSS LOANS RECOVERING, FIRST SIGN THAT BANK IS TURNING A CORNER; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q Rev $212.2M; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA CEO SAYS BANK TWO YEARS AGO DECIDED AGAINST POTENTIAL OFFER FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI BUT IF LENDER WERE ASKED TO LOOK AT IT AGAIN A NEW ASSESSMENT WOULD BE NECESSARY; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE ANY DECISION THEY FEEL NECESSARY ON GOVERNANCE MATTERS

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $91.13 million for 20.43 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold DEI shares while 84 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 158.47 million shares or 2.92% more from 153.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.03% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 263,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.05% or 40,005 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Company holds 45,712 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zimmer Prns Lp has 2.74% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 24,796 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 125,038 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 864,742 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer Inc accumulated 500 shares. Northern Tru has 1.86 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% or 19.65M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Douglas Emmett Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Dividends – PRNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Douglas Emmett to turn Honolulu office building into 500 workforce rental apartments – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on February 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Douglas Emmett Announces Dates For Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Results And Live Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ms. Johnese Spisso Elected as Director of Douglas Emmett – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 REITs to Buy While Theyâ€™re Dirt Cheap – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 156,436 shares to 837,656 shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 111,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06M for 8.45 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,621 shares to 70,517 shares, valued at $14.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 476,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.