Lear (LEA) Shareholder Cna Financial Lifted Its Holding; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Valuation Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 5,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 24,150 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 18,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 393,413 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.03. About 1.51 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sectoral Asset Mgmt invested in 1.15% or 73,199 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 1.17 million shares. 5,321 are owned by Agf. 29,311 are owned by Sector Pension Investment Board. 4,490 were reported by Fosun. Bancshares Of Mellon owns 1.62 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1,542 are held by Old National Bankshares In. 2.08M were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America De. New York-based Pinebridge LP has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Webster Retail Bank N A owns 120 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 2,037 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp reported 178,620 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 8.26M shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.37% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company has 111,443 shares.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,969 shares to 60,082 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,393 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46,300 shares to 143,300 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).