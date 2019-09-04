Lear (LEA) Share Value Declined While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Holding; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Upped Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $12.34 Million

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 135.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 6,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 11,425 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $109.29. About 469,973 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 2.82 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Billionaire Activist Just Loaded Up on Beaten-Down Cloudera – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Buy the Dip After IBM Shares Fell – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Business Machines (IBM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “As Markets Dive, Tech Stocks Like Apple and IBM Are Seeing the Biggest Selloffs. Hereâ€™s Why – Fortune” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lear’s Valuation Results In A Clutch Play – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

