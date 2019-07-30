Lear (LEA) Reaches $125.97 After 4.00% Down Move; Sun Life Financial Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.97. About 233,943 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $7.69 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $120.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LEA worth $307.60 million less.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 38.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 12,122 shares to 12,981 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) stake by 5,034 shares and now owns 25,546 shares. Kraft Heinz Co was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 267,466 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has "Buy" rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has "Outperform" rating and $14700 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Holdings Inc New York has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aperio Ltd Llc reported 2.78% stake. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) stated it has 643 shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Ins has 3.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.81 million shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd holds 0.04% or 348 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.96M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc holds 5.7% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Investment has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 70,040 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Spc Finance holds 1.12% or 44,546 shares. Sol Management Company invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lone Pine Limited Liability invested 6.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Connecticut-based Conning Incorporated has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc has 6.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77,424 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 204,012 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 3,486 shares. Fairpointe Lc reported 1.18% stake. 7,579 are owned by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Tru Inv Advsr holds 0.75% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 4,715 shares. Bbt Ltd Com accumulated 0.68% or 3,976 shares. At National Bank invested in 0.08% or 4,567 shares. Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 9,379 shares. Parametric Limited holds 350,148 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 8,500 shares. 1,160 are held by Daiwa Sb Invests Limited. Investec Asset owns 680,784 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 7,409 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 150,219 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. Longbow maintained the shares of LEA in report on Monday, June 24 with "Buy" rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets has "Overweight" rating given on Friday, July 12.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity. 18,985 shares valued at $2.95M were sold by Larkin Terrence B on Wednesday, February 13.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 9.09 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.