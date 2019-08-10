Lear (LEA) Position Held by Elm Ridge Management Llc; Manikay Partners Stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Has Trimmed by $12.00 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $114.54. About 497,021 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 1.40M shares traded or 23.60% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 18/04/2018 – VERIS LTD VRS.AX – ENTERS INTO 3-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BHP; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S STATE-RUN PEMEX TO OFFER 7 ONSHORE PROJECTS FOR JOINT VENTURES (FARMOUTS) INCLUDING 29 CRUDE, GAS BLOCKS. TERMS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APRIL WITH RESULTS IN SEP-OCT -CEO; 08/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PORT HEDLAND IRON ORE SHIPMENTS TO CHINA RISE TO 35 MILLION TONNES IN MARCH VS 31. MLN IN FEB – PILBARA PORTS; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Highlighted by $39 Million of Net Income and Success in New Zone at Acordionero – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP Billiton: We Need To See Support From Commodity Prices – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BHP Billiton plc goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 37,678 shares to 195,617 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 1.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc owns 54,017 shares. Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability reported 76,947 shares stake. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% or 24 shares. Hillsdale Inc stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 38,894 were reported by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 435 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Company owns 5,320 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 29,622 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverpark Capital holds 896 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 1,742 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 29,500 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities, a New York-based fund reported 27,422 shares. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 13,324 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 260,790 shares. Amp Capital reported 0.05% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lear Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:LEA) 22% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Did We Reduce Our Price Estimate For Lear To $153? – Forbes” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lear -3% after industry slowdown dents earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Corporation(LEA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.