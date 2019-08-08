Lear (LEA) Market Value Declined While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lowered by $620,190 Its Position; Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Holding Has Upped by Yakira Capital Management Inc

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 12,196 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 12,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $116.79. About 150,233 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 18,399 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp reported 71,414 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 61,505 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc reported 679 shares stake. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,680 shares. New York-based has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 27,208 shares. 209,770 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Jet Investors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.12% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Invesco Limited accumulated 559,926 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability owns 1.08% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 985,189 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 31,218 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 125,285 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $235.95 million for 7.41 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

