Lear (LEA) Holding Lifted by Water Island Capital Llc; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Holder Cwm Trimmed by $5.65 Million Its Stake

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,219 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 608,256 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 106,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 540,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.76M, down from 646,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 3.53M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX)

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 22,784 shares to 59,527 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 247,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86M for 21.28 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

