Lear (LEA) Holder Skba Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Poplar Forest Capital Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) Has Decreased by $8.50 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 67,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 51,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 495,535 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA)

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 566,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.34M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Sharenet: Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS: PACT TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 28/05/2018 – Soccer-Messi announces desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Aims to Grow Dividend After 2019 Within Target 30%-35% Payout Ratio Range

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 33,400 shares to 350,800 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 22,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,650 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bank owns 5,635 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 680,784 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 4,955 shares. Renaissance Gp Lc reported 1,578 shares. Illinois-based North Star Management has invested 0.07% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Vigilant Limited Liability Corp owns 350 shares. 232 are held by Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Eagle Global Limited Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 76,947 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Inc has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1,800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,356 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 272,991 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa stated it has 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Company reported 7,649 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Company holds 899,070 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 32,470 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc owns 70,350 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 284 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated reported 6,971 shares. 633,394 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Dba Holt Cap Limited Partnership reported 41,560 shares. 5,389 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 4.94 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 0.05% or 13.09 million shares. Principal Fincl Inc stated it has 567,277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Il reported 47,232 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 13,665 shares.