Lear (LEA) Holder Impala Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Menlo Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $2.43 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 17,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 318,872 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.41M, up from 301,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 516,216 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.