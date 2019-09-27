Lear (LEA) Holder Harris Associates LP Boosted Stake; As Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Declined, Rodgers Brothers Has Decreased Position by $881,163

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 20,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $159.83. About 358,744 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 186,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 3.63 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $505.28 million, up from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.78. About 65,032 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 7,435 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,193 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.24% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hartford Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 16,426 shares. Moreover, Toth Fin Advisory has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bb&T Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,934 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 8,538 shares. Synovus Fin holds 6,192 shares. 534 were reported by Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Cadence Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90 million for 10.41 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $359.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 12,058 shares to 32,179 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 113,659 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 31 shares. Skba Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 114,500 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 14,917 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 7,791 are held by Dana Inv Advsrs. Investec Asset Mgmt North America has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.1% or 37,667 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust Co owns 2,983 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Com has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 263 shares. 63,098 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 2,261 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 73,384 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 9,346 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.97 million shares to 6.60M shares, valued at $88.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 188,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).