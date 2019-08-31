Lear (LEA) Holder Harris Associates LP Boosted Its Position; Franklin Resources Cut Its Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $1.72 Million

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 16,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 3.44 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.05M, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 841,902 shares traded or 35.96% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 40,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 997,940 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 1.08 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 11,425 shares. Com Of Vermont holds 0.13% or 11,201 shares. Dupont Cap Management reported 0.06% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Sageworth Trust Commerce reported 4 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 43,951 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Grp stated it has 6.17 million shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.3% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 1.64M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 5,187 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 13,324 shares. Loews accumulated 2,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,789 shares. Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,590 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 38,894 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 49,353 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.39M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $49.19 million for 78.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.