Lear (LEA) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Upped Position; Iszo Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position in Caredx (CDNA) by $29.95 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 186.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 3,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,253 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.03. About 312,035 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 298,149 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp holds 59,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 154,132 are owned by Pier Capital Ltd Liability Com. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 61,160 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company holds 1,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 10,372 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs has 75,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millrace Asset has invested 1% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 356,475 are held by Redwood Investments Ltd Co. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 143,466 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gagnon Ltd Liability Corp invested 6.59% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Secor Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 10,105 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Natera – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Drives Personalized Medicine in Transplantation at CEOT – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip and steel stocks, Oasmia – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Director Dr. Amy Abernethy Resigns Board Seat to Become Principal Deputy Commissioner of the FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 78,557 shares to 43,533 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 23,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,826 shares, and cut its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of Lear Dropped 10% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adding Shares Of Lear To My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adient Is Going Through A Transformational Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.