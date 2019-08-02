Lear (LEA) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Stake by $620,190; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Upped Holding in Qad (QADA) by $2.24 Million as Stock Price Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 4,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 12,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $120.11. About 300,974 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Qad Inc. (QADA) by 55.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 52,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 146,513 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 94,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Qad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 3,669 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.51 million for 7.62 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9,517 shares to 26,238 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.19% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 4,650 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 1,742 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 11,743 shares. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Mirae Asset Investments invested in 3,355 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Magnetar Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,617 shares. Bluecrest holds 0.02% or 3,486 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 79,631 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech owns 2,000 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.13% or 301,267 shares. Natixis invested in 0.14% or 162,802 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 24 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.