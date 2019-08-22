Lear (LEA) Holder Fairpointe Capital Cut Position by $1.50 Million as Shares Declined; Osmium Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Tucows (TCX) by $12.17 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 11,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 260,369 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.34 million, down from 271,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $110.57. About 320,722 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 1502.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 150,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 160,278 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 62,815 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.04% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Marathon Mngmt owns 7,625 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 10,485 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,583 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Signaturefd Ltd holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eam Investors Ltd Com has 0.26% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 13,114 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.04% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Federated Invsts Pa holds 162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 38,643 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 1,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Co owns 1,876 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX).

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tucows Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ting to offer gigabit fiber Internet in Fullerton, CA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Good Luck, Tucows Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TCX, HRL, ROST – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tucows Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.53 million for 7.02 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lear -3% after industry slowdown dents earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Lear and Tyson Spearhead My Sane Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 71,197 shares. Cwm invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 1.09% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Alps Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,759 shares. 183,214 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 50,510 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 12 shares. 32,127 are held by Spitfire Limited. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,650 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 13,065 are held by Federated Investors Pa. 11,467 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Northpointe Capital Limited Co holds 0.65% or 15,280 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 4,000 shares to 8,892 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A by 446,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:BG).