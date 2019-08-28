Lear (LEA) Holder Elm Ridge Management Increased Stake by $710,370 as Stock Declined; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shares Rose, London Co Of Virginia Upped Its Position by $4.43 Million

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 37,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 413,970 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.01M, up from 376,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 254,674 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 296,450 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vulcan Materials declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 181,384 shares to 935,271 shares, valued at $79.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 215,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,582 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 121,209 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Company has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 10,384 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Hartford Invest Management reported 14,366 shares. 61 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated. Parkside Bancshares & owns 246 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.11% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Whittier Trust Com has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 24,072 shares. Cibc World Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 42,790 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,682 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Mercer Cap Advisers reported 550 shares stake. Clearbridge Lc accumulated 2.46 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 142,411 shares to 455,675 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,008 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.