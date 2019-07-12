Lear (LEA) Holder Elm Ridge Management Increased Its Holding by $710,370 as Share Value Declined; As Zillow Group (Z) Share Price Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Raised Stake

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131.43. About 489,406 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 3.15M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-La-Z-Boy, Adobe, QuickLogic, Axalta Coatings Systems – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zillow: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zillow: Undervalued And Cash Rich – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow Group to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 9 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 84,319 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gsa Cap Prns Llp owns 5,253 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 283,994 shares. 3,065 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Co. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Walleye Trading Lc holds 8,769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 183,214 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Corp has invested 0.12% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 3.44 million are owned by Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership. Impala Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 301,267 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Lc has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Kings Point Capital has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). North Star Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 4,436 shares.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lear declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adient: Is The Company Still Reclining Back ? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.