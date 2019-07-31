Lear (LEA) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Raised Its Stake; Icon Advisers Has Boosted Its Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Position by $341,000 as Valuation Rose

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 677,689 shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CARL CHRISTENSEN WILL BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 135.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 6,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,425 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $126.79. About 821,660 shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 899,070 were accumulated by Lord Abbett And Limited Co. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 5,187 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 20,373 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,963 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 23,735 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. 34,597 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Rothschild Asset Management Us holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,831 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 175,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa has 32,495 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.12% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp has 3,550 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Clark Estates holds 0.53% or 25,000 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 146,186 shares to 52,629 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 397,816 are held by Sei Invs. Proshare Ltd Company stated it has 6,527 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 91,931 shares stake. Css Llc Il stated it has 47,044 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Icon Advisers Com holds 26,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Macquarie Group holds 0.1% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated reported 7,380 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rothschild Co Asset Management Us owns 934,294 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). The New York-based Oppenheimer Company has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 41,936 are owned by Cipher Cap L P. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 100,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 229,050 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6,100 shares to 283,058 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,561 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A (NYSE:LEN).