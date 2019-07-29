Lear Corporation (LEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear Corporation 142 0.40 N/A 15.66 8.71 Strattec Security Corporation 28 0.17 N/A -4.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lear Corporation and Strattec Security Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 8.5% Strattec Security Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Lear Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. From a competition point of view, Strattec Security Corporation has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lear Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Strattec Security Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Strattec Security Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lear Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lear Corporation and Strattec Security Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear Corporation 0 5 5 2.50 Strattec Security Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Lear Corporation’s average target price is $158.33, while its potential upside is 22.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lear Corporation and Strattec Security Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Lear Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Strattec Security Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lear Corporation -3.17% -12.78% -11.24% -1.22% -30.94% 10.96% Strattec Security Corporation -4.21% -6.53% -14.99% -16.57% -15.22% -5.07%

For the past year Lear Corporation had bullish trend while Strattec Security Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Lear Corporation beats Strattec Security Corporation.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturer automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.