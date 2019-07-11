Lear Corporation (LEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear Corporation 142 0.40 N/A 15.66 8.71 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 14 0.18 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lear Corporation and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 8.5% American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Lear Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lear Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lear Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Lear Corporation and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Lear Corporation has an average price target of $172.6, and a 30.36% upside potential. Competitively American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $19, with potential upside of 67.11%. The results provided earlier shows that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Lear Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lear Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lear Corporation -3.17% -12.78% -11.24% -1.22% -30.94% 10.96% American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. -5.86% -25.13% -17.72% -0.17% -23.34% 7.12%

For the past year Lear Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lear Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.