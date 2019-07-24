Lear Corporation (LEA) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear Corporation 143 0.42 N/A 15.66 8.71 Stoneridge Inc. 29 1.12 N/A 1.75 16.13

Table 1 highlights Lear Corporation and Stoneridge Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stoneridge Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lear Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lear Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 8.5% Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.33 beta means Lear Corporation’s volatility is 33.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Stoneridge Inc.’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lear Corporation. Its rival Stoneridge Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. Stoneridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lear Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Lear Corporation and Stoneridge Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear Corporation 0 5 5 2.50 Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Lear Corporation’s upside potential is 15.65% at a $158.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, Stoneridge Inc.’s potential upside is 6.19% and its consensus target price is $35.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Lear Corporation looks more robust than Stoneridge Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Lear Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.2% of Stoneridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Lear Corporation shares. Comparatively, Stoneridge Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lear Corporation -3.17% -12.78% -11.24% -1.22% -30.94% 10.96% Stoneridge Inc. -3.13% -10.44% 9.07% 8.69% -4.93% 14.16%

For the past year Lear Corporation was less bullish than Stoneridge Inc.

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats Lear Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.