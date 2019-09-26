Lear Corporation (LEA) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Contrasting side by side

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) and Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear Corporation 132 0.36 N/A 15.66 8.10 Standard Motor Products Inc. 47 0.93 N/A 2.68 17.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lear Corporation and Standard Motor Products Inc. Standard Motor Products Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lear Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lear Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Lear Corporation and Standard Motor Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear Corporation 0.00% 20.7% 7.2% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.5 shows that Lear Corporation is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Standard Motor Products Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lear Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Standard Motor Products Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Standard Motor Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lear Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Lear Corporation and Standard Motor Products Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Standard Motor Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lear Corporation’s upside potential is 27.44% at a $150.38 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Lear Corporation shares and 80.1% of Standard Motor Products Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Lear Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lear Corporation -7.4% -8.36% -11.06% -17.53% -28.6% 3.19% Standard Motor Products Inc. 0.02% 1.86% -4.21% -6.29% -2.99% -5%

For the past year Lear Corporation had bullish trend while Standard Motor Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lear Corporation beats Standard Motor Products Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.