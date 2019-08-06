Lear Corporation (LEA) and ADOMANI Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM) Comparison side by side

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) and ADOMANI Inc. (NASDAQ:ADOM), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear Corporation 141 0.36 N/A 15.66 8.10 ADOMANI Inc. N/A 1.62 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lear Corporation and ADOMANI Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lear Corporation and ADOMANI Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear Corporation 0.00% 20.7% 7.2% ADOMANI Inc. 0.00% -104.3% -73%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Lear Corporation and ADOMANI Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear Corporation 0 5 5 2.50 ADOMANI Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lear Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 33.56% and an $157.33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Lear Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of ADOMANI Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Lear Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13% are ADOMANI Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lear Corporation -7.4% -8.36% -11.06% -17.53% -28.6% 3.19% ADOMANI Inc. -16.62% -31.59% -44.63% -19.96% -69.83% -26.43%

For the past year Lear Corporation has 3.19% stronger performance while ADOMANI Inc. has -26.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Lear Corporation beats ADOMANI Inc.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems and components for managing power and distributing signals within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segmentÂ’s products include wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, gateway modules, and lighting control modules and audio amplifiers, as well as associated software. It also provides wireless communication modules comprising passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/dual function remote keyless entry systems; and cybersecurity, which securely processes various signals to, from and within the vehicle, as well road infrastructure. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

ADOMANI, Inc., a development stage company, designs, manufactures, and installs zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products would include electric drive shafts, controllers, batteries, and battery management systems that would allow a fleet manager to convert motor vehicles from internal combustion operation to all-electrics or plug-in hybrids. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orange, California.