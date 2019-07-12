Lear Common Stock (LEA) “Overweight” Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at KeyBanc; With $170.0000 Target; One Gas (OGS) Sentiment Is 1.44

One Gas Inc (OGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 128 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 89 trimmed and sold equity positions in One Gas Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 38.04 million shares, down from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding One Gas Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 68 Increased: 92 New Position: 36.

KeyBanc have a $170.0000 TP on the stock. The TP would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from Lear Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:LEA)‘s last close price. This rating was released in a research note on 12 July.

It closed at $91.35 lastly. It is down 22.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. OGS’s profit will be $22.13M for 54.38 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.14% negative EPS growth.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It has a 27.72 P/E ratio. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers.

Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. for 254,675 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 412,100 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scout Investments Inc. has 0.96% invested in the company for 525,322 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 586,926 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $15500 lowest target. $172.60’s average target is 28.76% above currents $134.05 stock price. Lear had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17400 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Longbow maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Monday, June 24. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

The stock increased 1.99% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $134.05. About 32,127 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity. Larkin Terrence B sold $2.95M worth of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 EPS, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $250.93 million for 8.25 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.29 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 354,143 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 7,409 shares stake. 7,720 were accumulated by M&T Retail Bank. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 41,256 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Jp Marvel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.9% or 43,249 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 18,641 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.12% or 3,759 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt stated it has 4,436 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management L P stated it has 0.06% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake. James Invest Research stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). State Common Retirement Fund reported 183,214 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management accumulated 8,963 shares.

