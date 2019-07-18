Lear Common Stock (LEA) Lost Buy Rating By Citigroup; Teradyne Has 0.87 Sentiment

New York-listed Lear Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:LEA), was decreased by equity analysts at Citigroup. Citigroup decreased its rating on the $8.01B market cap company to a Neutral from a previous Buy, but maintained its target price of $144.0000 on LEA shares.

Teradyne Inc (TER) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 138 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 158 trimmed and sold stakes in Teradyne Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 159.50 million shares, down from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Teradyne Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 127 Increased: 77 New Position: 61.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TER’s profit will be $106.27 million for 18.46 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 17.93 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.

Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. for 600,000 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Llc owns 7.69 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Asset Management Inc has 2.5% invested in the company for 299,236 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 1.93% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 492,537 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,510 are owned by American Century Companies Inc. Duncker Streett holds 0.18% or 5,885 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association reported 97,937 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd reported 19 shares stake. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 1,789 shares. 1,489 are owned by Parametrica Management Limited. Bb&T Securities Limited holds 0% or 1,598 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd accumulated 6,300 shares or 1% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Lc owns 2,674 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com accumulated 0.1% or 3,214 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.25% or 126,398 shares. 1,578 were reported by Renaissance Lc. Moreover, James Investment Research has 0.19% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 21,460 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 2,101 shares.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 earnings per share, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.78M for 7.92 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.01 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 8.15 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity. 18,985 shares were sold by Larkin Terrence B, worth $2.95 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 10 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $158.33’s average target is 23.13% above currents $128.59 stock price. Lear had 19 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LEA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. Citigroup downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Thursday, July 18. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $14400 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Longbow.