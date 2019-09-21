Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 31.47 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.5. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Synlogic Inc. is $2, which is potential -22.48% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40% and 82.8%. Insiders owned roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.