Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Demonstrates Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.5% and 94.5%. About 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.