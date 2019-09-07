Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 8.95 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Leap Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 3.04% and its average price target is $43.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.