Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 117.39% and its consensus price target is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.