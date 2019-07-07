Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.51 N/A -0.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. Its rival EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.5% and 49.4%. 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.