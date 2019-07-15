Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. Its rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Leap Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $19.78, with potential upside of 205.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23% weaker performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 64.8% stronger performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.