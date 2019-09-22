Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) Trades at $1.48 After Triangle; Shorts at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) Raised By 4.39%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (NYSE:HASI) had an increase of 4.39% in short interest. HASI’s SI was 3.32 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.39% from 3.18 million shares previously. With 381,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (NYSE:HASI)’s short sellers to cover HASI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 408,127 shares traded or 41.25% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) formed triangle with $1.52 target or 3.00% above today’s $1.48 share price. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) has $35.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 410,608 shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has declined 69.79% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTX News: 14/03/2018 Leap Therapeutics Provides DKN-01 Program Update and Announces Scientific Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys 1% of Leap Therapeutics Inc; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED $35.4 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering $16.1 Million; 16/04/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presents Nonclinical and Clinical Data on DKN-01 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss $10.6M; 14/03/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN ENROLLED IN STUDY EVALUATING DKN-01 IN PATIENTS WITH GYNECOLOGICAL CANCERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leap Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTX)

Analysts await Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 58.21% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.67 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Leap Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.32% EPS growth.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 33.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 0.04% or 3,885 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 25,565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 292,258 shares. Next accumulated 162 shares. 20,777 are held by Scotia Capital Inc. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 414,596 shares. Amer Int holds 39,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,914 are held by Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 23,337 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 9,280 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc reported 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 300,977 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 444,799 shares.