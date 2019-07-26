Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) Reaches $2.19 After 5.00% Up Move; Shorts at Costamare (CMRE) Raised By 4.6%

The stock of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 944,653 shares traded or 322.53% up from the average. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has declined 79.30% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTX News: 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys 1% of Leap Therapeutics Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leap Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTX); 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss $10.6M; 14/03/2018 Leap Therapeutics Provides DKN-01 Program Update and Announces Scientific Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering $16.1 Million; 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED $35.4 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN ENROLLED IN STUDY EVALUATING DKN-01 IN PATIENTS WITH GYNECOLOGICAL CANCERS; 16/04/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presents Nonclinical and Clinical Data on DKN-01 at AACR 2018 Annual MeetingThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $50.50 million company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $2.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LPTX worth $2.52M more.

Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) had an increase of 4.6% in short interest. CMRE’s SI was 1.26M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.6% from 1.20 million shares previously. With 297,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE)’s short sellers to cover CMRE’s short positions. The SI to Costamare Inc’s float is 2.08%. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 831,282 shares traded or 182.48% up from the average. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 26.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c

Analysts await Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.45 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Leap Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% EPS growth.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. The company has market cap of $50.50 million. The Company’s clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers.

