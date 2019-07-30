Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) EPS Estimated At $-0.40; Alliancebernstein LP Upped Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding

Alliancebernstein Lp increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp acquired 43,602 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 825,662 shares with $112.43M value, up from 782,060 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc now has $22.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.8. About 245,866 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Friday, June 21 with “Sell”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SWK in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) stake by 53,570 shares to 416,540 valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 285,077 shares and now owns 3.41 million shares. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator Announces Second-Annual Class – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

