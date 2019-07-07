Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) At $1.94 Forms Bottom; Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) Sentiment Is 1.38

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) formed multiple bottom with $1.82 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.94 share price. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) has $44.52M valuation. The stock increased 11.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 628,382 shares traded or 139.74% up from the average. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has declined 79.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTX News: 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering $16.1 Million; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss $10.6M; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 3% Position in Leap Therapeutics Inc; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys 1% of Leap Therapeutics Inc; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 85c; 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC LPTX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.85; 14/03/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN ENROLLED IN STUDY EVALUATING DKN-01 IN PATIENTS WITH GYNECOLOGICAL CANCERS; 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED $35.4 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 11 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold their stakes in Blueknight Energy Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.88 million shares, down from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blueknight Energy Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.45 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Leap Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% EPS growth.

The stock increased 8.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 414,095 shares traded or 159.93% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS THE NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy Sees 2018 Earnings Growth; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP)

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 3rd – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Sell Core Labs (CLB) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blueknight: Common Distribution Elimination Coming? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 04/11/2019: BKEP,TRCH,CPG,CPG.TO – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.56 million. The Company’s Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its clients to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states.