Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 13735.63 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 5.5 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares. 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Zai Lab Limited

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.