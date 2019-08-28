Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparison side by side

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 4.73 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Tocagen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 208.12% and its consensus price target is $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40% and 36.1%. 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.