Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparison side by side

Both Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1130.27 N/A -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders held 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.