Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 40.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13.26% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Leap Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210.00% -77.60% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Leap Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23.00% weaker performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.