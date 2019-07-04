Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

Both Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.5% and 1.9% respectively. Insiders owned 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.