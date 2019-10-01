Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.40 14.24M -1.32 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 930,962,343.10% -190.9% -80.5% Forty Seven Inc. 406,258,503.40% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 180.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40% and 54.7%. Insiders owned 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.