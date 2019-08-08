Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 230.17 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 118.47% and its average price target is $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40% and 81.8%. About 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.