Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparison side by side

Both Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.41 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Compugen Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.