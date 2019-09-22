Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 130 104.41 N/A -11.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leap Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Leap Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $149.67 average price target and a 40.13% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.26%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.