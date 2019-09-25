Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparing side by side

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 61 12.06 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 highlights Leap Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Leap Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.