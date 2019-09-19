Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Contrasting side by side

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.89 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.26%. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.