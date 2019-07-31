Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Contrasting side by side

Both Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.08 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.26%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 162.49% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.