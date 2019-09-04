Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $166.86 consensus price target and a 54.60% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. Insiders held roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.