Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparing side by side

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.12 N/A 0.10 39.39

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40% and 55.1% respectively. About 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.